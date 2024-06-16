4 killed in road mishap in Afghanistan

At least four people died as a vehicle turned upside down in northern Afghanistan's Baghlan province, a statement of the provincial police headquarters said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday night in the province's Baghlan-e-Markazi district after a vehicle veered off the road and turned turtle on the right side of the street, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the statement added.

Mullah Akhtar Mohammad Baryali, police chief of Baghlan-e-Markazi district, was among the victims of the mishap, said the statement.

Reckless driving on congested roads and lack of traffic signs on dilapidated highways are some of the causes of traffic accidents in Afghanistan.