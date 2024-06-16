  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

4 killed in road mishap in Afghanistan

4 killed in road mishap in Afghanistan
x
Highlights

At least four people died as a vehicle turned upside down in northern Afghanistan's Baghlan province, a statement of the provincial police...

At least four people died as a vehicle turned upside down in northern Afghanistan's Baghlan province, a statement of the provincial police headquarters said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday night in the province's Baghlan-e-Markazi district after a vehicle veered off the road and turned turtle on the right side of the street, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the statement added.

Mullah Akhtar Mohammad Baryali, police chief of Baghlan-e-Markazi district, was among the victims of the mishap, said the statement.

Reckless driving on congested roads and lack of traffic signs on dilapidated highways are some of the causes of traffic accidents in Afghanistan.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X