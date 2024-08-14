Live
- NBW execution leads to tracing of 12-year old ‘missing person’ case
- Har Ghar Tiranga 3.0 Campaign at Cyberabad CPO
- Kerala to soon submit report on Wayanad disaster to Centre: CM Vijayan
- Karnataka's 6 women panchayat chiefs to participate in I-Day function at Red Fort
- Two killed in explosion at fireworks factory in TN
- SC issues notice to ED on Abbas Ansari’s bail plea in money laundering case
- Tamil Nadu basketball player to feature in Serbian league
- Shocking Details Emerge In Kolkata Doctor’s Rape And Murder Case
- AP energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar urges public to avail PM - Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana
- ‘Veeranjaneyulu Viharayatra’ gets streaming in ETV Win
Just In
40 per cent of Biden's major IRA manufacturing projects delayed: Report
About 40 per cent of "the biggest US manufacturing investments" announced in the first year of US President Joe Biden's acts to strengthen its cleantech and semiconductor supply chain have been delayed or paused, a media report said.
Washington: About 40 per cent of "the biggest US manufacturing investments" announced in the first year of US President Joe Biden's acts to strengthen its cleantech and semiconductor supply chain have been delayed or paused, a media report said.
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the Chips and Science Act, launched in 2022, offered more than $400 billion in tax credits, loans and grants to boost the US cleantech and semiconductor manufacturing development, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a Financial Times report.
In the first year of the program, more than $220 billion were announced. Yet, $84 billion has been delayed for two months to several years or paused indefinitely, a Financial Times investigation found.
"Slow government rollout of Chips Act funding for semiconductor projects and lack of clarity on IRA rules have left several projects at a standstill," it said.
Due to uncertainty over tax credit rules for hydrogen, Nel Hydrogen, an electrolyser manufacturer, has paused its $400-million factory project in Michigan. Due to the lack of clarity over the IRA's electric vehicle regulations, Anovion, a battery parts manufacturer in Georgia, delayed its $800-million factory by more than a year.
The delays raised doubts on Biden's ability to keep his promise to deliver jobs, the report said.