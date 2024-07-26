  • Menu
46 Kg of opium seized in Afghanistan, 3 arrested

Kabul: Police have seized 46 kg of opium poppy in south Afghanistan's Kandahar province and arrested three persons on the charges of involvement in the drug business, provincial police spokesperson Mawlawi Asadullah Jamshid said on Friday.

The trio was arrested in the provincial capital Kandahar city on Thursday while attempting to sell drugs to locals, the official said without providing more details, Xinhua news agency reported.

Afghan police earlier on Tuesday also reported eradication of 251 acres of poppy farms in the northern Baghlan province.

The Afghan caretaker government banned poppy's cultivation, its processing into drugs and drug trafficking in April 2022.

