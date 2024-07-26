Live
- Women's Asia Cup: Renuka, Radha take three wickets each as India restrict Bangladesh to 80/8
- Myanmar: Tornado rips 71 houses in Yangon
- Changi Airport sees 13.4 per cent passenger increase in Q2
- 46 Kg of opium seized in Afghanistan, 3 arrested
- Snapdragon Summit 2023: Qualcomm to Unveil Snapdragon 8 Gen 4
- Rafael Nadal suffers thigh injury, puts Paris Olympics 2024 participation in doubt
- Experimental cancer drug may help clear HIV from brain cells
- How does Arjun Kapoor blend work with play?
- India's first integrated agri-export facility to be built at Mumbai's JNPA
- Raised issue in 2022, says Bengal BJP MLA on Nishikant Dubey’s new UT demand
Just In
46 Kg of opium seized in Afghanistan, 3 arrested
Highlights
Police have seized 46 kg of opium poppy in south Afghanistan's Kandahar province and arrested three persons on the charges of involvement in the drug business, provincial police spokesperson Mawlawi Asadullah Jamshid said on Friday.
Kabul: Police have seized 46 kg of opium poppy in south Afghanistan's Kandahar province and arrested three persons on the charges of involvement in the drug business, provincial police spokesperson Mawlawi Asadullah Jamshid said on Friday.
The trio was arrested in the provincial capital Kandahar city on Thursday while attempting to sell drugs to locals, the official said without providing more details, Xinhua news agency reported.
Afghan police earlier on Tuesday also reported eradication of 251 acres of poppy farms in the northern Baghlan province.
The Afghan caretaker government banned poppy's cultivation, its processing into drugs and drug trafficking in April 2022.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS