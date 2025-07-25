49 people killed in Russia plane crash

Moscow: A Russian passenger aircraft carrying 49 people crashed on Monday in the country’s Far Eastern region near the border with China, killing everyone on board.

Air traffic controllers lost contact with the aircraft midway through its flight, and minutes later, rescuers located parts of the burning fuselage. Preliminary analysis suggests that pilot error during landing in poor visibility may have caused the crash in the town of Tynda in the Amur region.

The local emergencies ministry said the Antonov An-24 aircraft, operated by the Siberia-based Angara airline, vanished from radar while attempting a second landing after an initial approach to Tynda airport was unsuccessful. The aircraft was from the Soviet era and was nearly 50 years old, and its tail number showed it was built in 1976.