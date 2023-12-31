5.0-magnitude quake hits Indonesia

Live
Highlights
A 5.0 magnitude quake jolted Java in Indonesia on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
Jakarta: A 5.0 magnitude quake jolted Java in Indonesia on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The quake that hit Java at 0452 GMT was epicentred at 8.19 degrees south latitude and 107.51 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.
Its depth was 61.7 km.
