  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

5.0-magnitude quake hits Indonesia

5.0-magnitude quake hits Indonesia
x
Highlights

A 5.0 magnitude quake jolted Java in Indonesia on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

Jakarta: A 5.0 magnitude quake jolted Java in Indonesia on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake that hit Java at 0452 GMT was epicentred at 8.19 degrees south latitude and 107.51 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

Its depth was 61.7 km.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X