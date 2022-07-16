5.7 magnitude quake hits 230 km NE of Neiafu, Tonga
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted 230 km NE of Neiafu, Tonga at 03:25:50 GMT on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 57.3 km, was initially determined to be at 17.416 degrees south latitude and 172.236 degrees west longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.
