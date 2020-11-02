6 injured after gunmen storm Kabul University

Kabul:At least six people were injured on Monday after three gunmen stormed into the Kabul University and started opening fire on students, the police said, adding that clashes were ongoing.

The attack started after an explosion on the northern gate of the university, Khaama Press reported.

Tv footages showed students fleeing the area amid gunfire inside the university campus.

Security forces are currently evacuating students trapped inside the premises, with no reports on possible deaths.

The police said one of the militants is killed by the special police forces, and an operation is underway.

No group has claimed responsibility yet.