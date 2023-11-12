  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

6 killed in road accident in Nepal

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

At least six people were killed and another injured when a jeep rammed into a roadside building in Nawalparasi district of Nepal on Sunday.

Kathmandu: At least six people were killed and another injured when a jeep rammed into a roadside building in Nawalparasi district of Nepal on Sunday.

The incident occurred when jeep, with seven people onboard, was heading to Daldale in the district, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Six people died on the spot. The critically injured is undergoing treatment at Chitwan Medical College," said Kalpana Shrestha, the chief district officer.

He told Xinhua that a preliminary report suggests the jeep lost control after its brake failed.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X