6.1-magnitude quake hits New Zealand

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted the Kermadec Islands in New Zealand at 09:18:07 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Hong Kong: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted Kermadec Islands in New Zealand at 09:18:07 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 374.033 km, was initially determined to be at 29.5218 degrees south latitude and 177.9727 degrees west longitude.

