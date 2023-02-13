6.1-magnitude quake hits New Zealand
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted the Kermadec Islands in New Zealand at 09:18:07 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicentre, with a depth of 374.033 km, was initially determined to be at 29.5218 degrees south latitude and 177.9727 degrees west longitude.
