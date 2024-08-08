Live
- 50 cm tsunami hits Miyazaki Port after 7.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Japan
- Enhancing childhood education through play-based learning
- Boeing and Shishu Mandir Inaugurate Multipurpose Facility Building at Shishu Mandir School
- HM Shah urged not to give shelter to any Bangladeshi national in Northeast
- AP Dy CM makes controversial remarks on filmy hero's
- Double murder over parking in Bhubaneswar
- Centre to diplomatically deal with attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh: Himanta
- Did not play enough sweeps, reverse sweeps or paddle sweeps, says Rohit after series loss to SL
- Scholarships for Students
- Pawan Kalyan meets Karnataka minister, stresses for cordial relationship between states
Just In
7.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Japan, tsunami advisories issued
Highlights
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 on Thursday struck Miyazaki Prefecture and other areas in southwestern Japan, the country's weather agency said.
Tokyo: An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 on Thursday struck Miyazaki Prefecture and other areas in southwestern Japan, the country's weather agency said.
Tsunami advisories have been issued for Kochi, Miyazaki, Ehime, Oita, and Kagoshima prefectures, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Xinhua news agency reported.
The temblor occurred at 16:43 local time, measuring lower than 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 off Miyazaki Prefecture, said the JMA.
The magnitude was revised to 7.1 from 6.9 later.
No life loss or heavy destruction has been reported.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS