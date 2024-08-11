80 killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza school

Deir al-Balah: An Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City early Saturday, killing at least 80 people, Palestinian health authorities said, in one of the deadliest strikes in the 10-month-old war between Israel and Hamas.

The Israeli military acknowledged the strike on the Tabeen school in central Gaza City, claiming it hit a Hamas command centre within the school.

Hamas denied that. There have been reports of increasing Israeli attacks on Gaza's schools, which have become shelters for people who have been forced to flee their homes by the war.



