Acting Thai PM submits request for lower house dissolution: Report

Bangkok: Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has submitted a formal request to King Maha Vajiralongkorn for the dissolution of the lower House of Representatives, local media reported, citing a ruling party's senior official on Wednesday.

"Phumtham has taken steps to submit the request for the dissolution of parliament," the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand reported, quoting Pheu Thai Party secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong as saying.

The decision came as the key opposition party, the People's Party, announced its support for the Bhumjaithai Party's candidate as Prime Minister in anticipation of the parliamentary vote.

On August 29, Thailand's Constitutional Court removed suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office for violating the constitution over her phone conversation on the border issue with Cambodia.

A panel of judges agreed by six votes to three to strip Paetongtarn of premiership status, ruling that her actions constituted a serious violation of ethical standards, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The court also dismissed her cabinet, but the remaining members will continue to perform caretaker duties until a new cabinet takes office.

In her address at the government house following the ruling, Paetongtarn said she humbly accepted the verdict, insisting that her intention was to protect people's lives during the border conflict.

Paetongtarn emphasised the importance of collaboration among all parties to restore political stability and prevent similar sudden disruptions in the future.

She also expressed gratitude to all fellow Thai citizens for the opportunity to serve the country as prime minister throughout her nearly one-year tenure.

Paetongtarn was suspended in July pending the court's investigation into her telephone call with Cambodian Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen over the border dispute, in which the audio recording was leaked online in June.

On July 1, the nine-member court unanimously agreed to accept a petition from a group of senators who sought Paetongtarn's dismissal, accusing her of lacking integrity and seriously breaching ethical standards in violation of the constitution due to remarks she made during the conversation.