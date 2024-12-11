Live
- GMR Airports Unveils AI-Powered Digital Twin Platform to Transform Airport Operations
- India poised to become leading maritime player: PM Modi
- Top Causes of Kidney Stones and How to Recognize Silent Symptoms
- India’s renewable energy capacity logs 14.2 pc growth at 213.7 GW
- Winter Session of Odisha Assembly adjourned sine die
- Biden calls Trump's tariff approach 'major mistake'
- After Drama Over Eknath Shinde’s Chief Minister Race, Maharashtra Cabinet Formation Faces New Tensions
- Egyptian FM, Blinken discuss recent developments in Syria
- Iran's supreme leader says Syria's developments result of US-Israeli 'plot'
- Elon Musk to Purchase $100 Million Luxury Mansion Next to Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago, Report Reveals
Just In
Afghan acting minister among four killed in suicide attack in Kabul
Afghanistan's Acting Minister for Refugees and Repatriation Khalil Rahman Haqqani was killed in a suicide attack inside the ministry on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior said.
Kabul: Afghanistan's Acting Minister for Refugees and Repatriation Khalil Rahman Haqqani was killed in a suicide attack inside the ministry on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior said.
"We have received with great sadness the news that the minister of refugees, Khalil Rahman Haqqani, was martyred this afternoon in a ferocious attack by the Khawarij (enemy)," said a statement released by Mufti Abdul Mateen Qani.
"Haqqani was a member of a great jihadi family. The enemies of Islam had set a 5-million-U.S. dollar bounty for his elimination," the statement added.
Four people, including the acting minister, were killed, and four others, including Haqqani's guards, were critically injured following the attack, an official from the Ministry of Interior told Xinhua news agency.
Security personnel have sealed off all roads to the ministry, and stringent regulations are currently enforced within the vicinity.
No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.