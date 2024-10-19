Live
Just In
Afghan authorities offer condolences over Hamas leader Sinwar's death
The Afghan caretaker government expresses its deep condolences over the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, administration's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.
Kabul: The Afghan caretaker government expresses its deep condolences over the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, administration's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.
"We extend our deepest condolences to the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and all mujahideens (Islamic fighters) on the martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar," Mujahid said in a statement posted on social media.
Hamas confirmed the death of Sinwar on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.
Sinwar was appointed head of Hamas' political bureau, succeeding Ismail Haniyeh who was killed in Tehran while attending the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's newly-elected President Masoud Pezeshkian in July, this year.
Israel claimed that Sinwar, 61, who has not been seen publicly since last year's horrific October 7 attacks, has remained at large in Gaza's extensive tunnel network, moving frequently and possibly surrounded by hostages.
"We will continue to pursue and eliminate all those who threaten the citizens of the State of Israel. We will not stop until we catch all the terrorists who were involved in 7/10 and return all the abductees home," the IDF chief stated after confirmation of Sinwar's death.