Afghanistan completes renovation of border signs with Iran

Afghan Deputy Ministry of Borders, Ethnicities and Tribes Mohammad Ali Jan Ahmad said that the renovation and repainting of border signs and markers with neighbouring Iran have been completed.

"Fortunately, the ministry has worked extensively on this process in the past year. The Iran border, which is an official boundary, has had all its markers refreshed and its limits defined," a local media outlet Tolo News quoted Jan Ahmad as saying.

Quoting the official, the report added, "The work of renovating border signs and markers with other countries is ongoing," Xinhua news agency reported.

"We are committed to fulfilling our responsibilities and activities as quickly as possible. Based on our resources, we are advancing our process swiftly. I hope that we can mark all our official borders this year," Jan Ahmad stressed.