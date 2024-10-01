Live
Just In
Afghanistan signs 3 MoUs to produce 240 MW of electricity
Afghan power company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, has inked three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with domestic companies to produce 240 megawatts of electricity, the company said in a statement.
The MoUs were signed at a ceremony in the capital Kabul, attended by acting Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, government officials, and representatives of private companies, the statement said, Xinhua news agency reported.
Based on the signed MoUs, two companies will produce 100 megawatts of solar energy electricity each and one will produce 40 megawatts of electricity from coal in the capital, it said.
Afghanistan has been facing a power shortage. It imports most of its electricity from neighbouring countries including Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Iran.