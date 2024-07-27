Afghanistan trades goods worth over $5.2 billion in 2024

Live
Afghanistan exported and imported commercial goods valued at $5.24 billion from January to June 2024, said the country's Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Kabul: Afghanistan exported and imported commercial goods valued at $5.24 billion from January to June 2024, said the country's Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Afghanistan shipped exported products worth nearly 700 million to various countries, with 58 million value of exports going to Central Asian countries within the first six months of 2024, the ministry's spokesman Akundzada Abdul Salam Jawad told local media outlet TOLOnews, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Afghan products were mostly exported to Pakistan, India and Iran, and the major sources of imports included Iran, Pakistan and China, the country's National Statistics and Information Authority reported in July.
Fresh and dry fruits including pistachio, pine nut, fig, pomegranate, grape, raisin, melon and watermelon are the most popular products for export in Afghanistan.