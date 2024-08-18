  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Afghanistan, Uzbekistan ink $2.5 billion MoUs

Afghanistan, Uzbekistan ink $2.5 billion MoUs
x
Highlights

Afghanistan and Uzbekistan signed 35 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth $2.5 billion, the country's acting Deputy Prime Minister for economic affairs office said in a statement.

Kabul: Afghanistan and Uzbekistan signed 35 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth $2.5 billion, the country's acting Deputy Prime Minister for economic affairs office said in a statement.

The signing of the MoUs was overseen by Afghanistan's Acting Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund and Uzbekistan's Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, as well as government officials and representatives of private sectors from both countries, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the ministry statement.

Among them, 12 MoUs were investment agreements valued at $1.4 billion, and 23 were trade agreements worth $1.1 billion, said the statement.

With the implementation of these agreements, the economic and trade ties between the two neighbouring countries are expected to boost significantly, it said.

The Afghan caretaker government has been calling upon local and foreign companies to invest in the war-ravaged country and enhance trade and economic relations with the regional nations.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X