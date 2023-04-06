After India'a Objections: China claims 'sovereignty' over Arunachal

Beijing: China has claimed its 'sovereignty' over Arunachal Pradesh after India outrightly rejected China's attempt to rename places in the state. In a regular press conference, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, "Zangnan (Arunachal Pradesh) is part of China's territory. In accordance with relevant stipulations of the administration of geographical names of the State Council, competent authorities of the Chinese government have standardised the names of some parts of Zangnan."

"This is within China's sovereign rights."



Arindam Bagchi, the Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson, asserted on Tuesday that Arunachal Pradesh will always be an integral part of India. He issued the statement after China's Ministry of Civil Affairs came up with the names of 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh, which it referred to as "Zangnan, the southern part of Tibet." "Arunachal Pradesh is, has been and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India," Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter. He said, "We have seen such reports. This is not the first time China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright."

Addressing the media, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra shared that the Bhutanese side briefed India on China's aggression on the national border issue. He said that the government of India very closely follows all developments which have a bearing on its national interest. He further said, "Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality."