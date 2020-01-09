'All is well!' says Trump after missile attack

Washington: President Donald Trump has responded to Iran's attacks against two Iraqi bases hosting US troops, tweeting on Tuesday night, "All is well!"

"All is well! Missiles launched from Iran," Trump tweeted. "Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well-equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement in the morning."

Shortly after 5 pm on Tuesday, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq. It was not immediately clear if any US service members were hurt in the strikes.

The reassuring tone of Trump's tweet marked an unexpected shift away from the harsh rhetoric the president has used in recent days to characterize tensions with Iran, which escalated following a US strike that killed

Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Hours before the Tuesday night attacks, Trump told reporters at the White House that "if Iran does anything that they shouldn't be doing, they're going to be suffering the consequences and very strongly."

Trump also said the United States was "totally prepared" for Iran to retaliate, and "we're prepared to attack if we have to as retribution."