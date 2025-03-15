Angolan President calls for ceasefire in Congo ahead of peace talks

Luanda: Joao Lourenco, Angolan President and current African Union (AU) chair, on Saturday urged all parties involved in the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to cease hostilities starting midnight local time on Sunday, according to a statement released by the Angolan Presidency.

Lourenco emphasised that the ceasefire is essential to create a climate of de-escalation that favours the upcoming peace talks between the DRC government and the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels, set to take place in Luanda, Angola's capital.

"The ceasefire must include all hostile actions against civilians and any attempts to seize new positions in the conflict zone," the statement said.

Angola announced on Wednesday that it would host direct peace talks between the DRC government and the M23 rebels in Luanda on March 18.

The DRC government has not officially confirmed its participation yet. The M23 told the media that it welcomed Angola's initiative, but called on DRC President Felix Tshisekedi to publicly commit to direct negotiations with the group.

Fighting between the DRC government and the M23 has intensified in recent months, with the rebels launching major offensives in North Kivu and South Kivu provinces, capturing several key towns, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ongoing violence has displaced thousands, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the eastern DRC. Despite diplomatic and military efforts, the conflict persists.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) announced on Thursday that it will terminate its military mission in the DRC amid ongoing hostilities by the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels.

During an extraordinary virtual summit attended by several heads of state of its member countries, the SADC decided to end the mandate of the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) and ordered a phased withdrawal of its troops.

The SADC is a regional economic community comprising 16 member states: Angola, Botswana, the Comoros, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Deployed in December 2023, SAMIDRC comprises military personnel from Malawi, South Africa and Tanzania, who have been supporting the DRC military in combating armed groups in the eastern region. However, the mission has suffered casualties, raising concerns about its ability to achieve its objectives amid escalating violence.

The SADC paid tribute to fallen soldiers from the DRC, South Africa, Malawi and Tanzania who lost their lives in the mission. The decision to withdraw marks a shift in the bloc's approach to the conflict. While reaffirming its commitment to peace and security in the DRC, the SADC signaled a move away from direct military intervention, emphasising the need for political and diplomatic solutions involving both state and non-state actors.



