Another Hindu man shot dead in Bangladesh

Dhaka/New Delhi: Another Hindu man Bajendra Biswas (40) was shot dead by a colleague in Bangladesh's Mymensingh. The murder comes amid recent lynching and atrocities against Hindus in the neighbouring country. The accused, Noman Mia, was arrested.

According to reports, the incident happened late on Monday at Sultana Sweaters Limited factory in the Mehrabari area of the upazila in Mymensingh. Biswas was the son of Probitra Biswas of Kadirpur village under Sylhet Sadar upazila.

The accused, Noman Mia, is the son of Lutfar Rahman of Baluturi Bazar area under Taherpur Police Station in Sunamganj district, reports said. A total of 20 Ansar members were on duty at the Sultana Sweaters Limited factory when the incident happened, the police told local media.

An eyewitness said Mia pressed the shotgun towards Bajendra Das and said, “Shall I shoot?” before firing and fleeing. Md Abdullah Al Mamun, Additional Superintendent of Police of Mymensingh district, said the accused Noman was arrested in an immediate operation, adding that a thorough investigation was launched to find out the cause of the incident.

Meanwhile, the body has been sent to the morgue of Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for an autopsy, and legal proceedings are underway, reports said.