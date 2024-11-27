Live
- Fishermen stranded in sea rescued by officials at Krishnapatnam Port
- iOS 18.2 brings ChatGPT and Image Playground: Apple's next AI-powered leap
- India, UK need to collaborate in AI, tele-medicine, agri tech: Piyush Goyal
- Unidentified Vehicle Rams VH’s Car in Hyderabad
- After Udaipur, dispute surfaces in erstwhile royal family of Bikaner
- Congress expresses concern over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, urges Centre to intervene
- Anushka Sharma unleashes her ‘wild side’
- Pawan Kalyan Meets PM Modi Discusses on Jaljeevan Mission Funds
- SMAT 2024: Urvil Patel smashes fastest T20 ton by an Indian batter, breaks Pant's record
- New AC rake adds 13 more ‘cool’ train services on Mumbai suburban section
Just In
Antonio Guterres calls for peace, upholding UN values
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for peace and rebuilding trust at the 10th United Nations Alliance of Civilisations (UNAOC) Global Forum held in the Portuguese city of Cascais.
Lisbon: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for peace and rebuilding trust at the 10th United Nations Alliance of Civilisations (UNAOC) Global Forum held in the Portuguese city of Cascais.
At the official opening ceremony of the forum, Guterres said that in today's "very difficult times" and "in every corner of the world, we see the social fabric under serious strain ... we need peace. Above all, peace," Xinhua news agency reported.
He stressed that "everywhere, we must uphold the values of the UN Charter and international law."
"The absence of peace is leading to an erosion of trust" in the multilateral system, in societies, as well as in one another, the UN chief said.
Guterres emphasised that "Rebuilding trust is our essential task," adding that efforts must be expanded in four "crucial areas" including communities, online, across cultures, and institutions.
"In these turbulent times ... the most powerful force of all is the recognition that we are more united by our common fate than divided by our distinct identities," he said.
The three-day event kicked off on Monday under the theme "United in Peace: Restoring Trust, Reshaping the Future - Reflecting on Two Decades of Dialogue for Humanity."