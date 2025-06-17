Arab, Islamic countries urge Israel to end 'hostilities' against Iran

Cairo: Twenty-one Arab, Islamic and African countries issued a joint statement calling for an end to "Israeli hostilities" against Iran, a comprehensive ceasefire and the restoration of calm.

The joint statement, issued by the foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Chad and several other countries, expressed deep concern over the "dangerous escalation" of Israeli attacks on Iran since Friday, warning it could seriously undermine peace and stability across the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministers condemned Israel for violating international law and the UN Charter, stressing the need to respect state sovereignty and territorial integrity, uphold good-neighbourliness, and resolve disputes peacefully.

They underscored the urgent need to establish a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction, and called for all countries in the region to join the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, while urging a return to negotiations as the sole viable way to achieve a sustainable agreement on Iran's nuclear program.

Since early Friday, Israel has launched airstrikes on Tehran and other areas across Iran, killing several top military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians. In response, Iran has launched a series of missile and drone strikes on different targets in Israel, causing casualties and significant damage.