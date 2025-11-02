  • Menu
Asia-Pacific leaders wrap up APEC summit

Asia-Pacific leaders wrap up APEC summit
Gyeongju: Leaders of 21 Asia-Pacific Rim nations wrapped up their annual summit with a statement underscoring regional economic cooperation, just days...

Gyeongju: Leaders of 21 Asia-Pacific Rim nations wrapped up their annual summit with a statement underscoring regional economic cooperation, just days after the presidents of the United States and China agreed to dial down their trade war. After two days of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the South Korean city of Gyeongju, APEC leaders issued a joint statement pledging greater cooperation to overcome shared challenges in a global economy hit hard by trade tensions between the US and China, the world's two largest economies.

