At Quad summit, PM Modi reiterates India's position on Ukraine

Tokyo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted India's consistent and principled position on the need for cessation of hostilities, resumption of dialogue and diplomacy, at the second in-person Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo.



PM Modi, along with leaders of the Quad nations took part in the fourth interaction of the leaders, which saw criticism of Russian military action in Ukraine, from Australia, Japan and the United States. India on several bilateral and multiracial forums has said that it stands for the diplomacy path amid the Ukraine conflict that has led to heavy casualties on both sides and largescale humanitarian crisis in Europe.