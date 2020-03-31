Australian announces 6-month wage subsidy package of $80 billion

Canberra: The Australian government on Monday announced a six-month wage subsidy package worth $80 billion to support the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, taking the total value of economic stimulus measures beyond A$200 billion ($123 billion). Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg unveiled the wage subsidy package here, describing it as "unprecedented action", reports Xinhua news agency

The package entitles full-time, part-time and casual employees who have had their work affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to the A$1,500 fortnight "job keeper payment".