Live
- Redevelopment works of 508 stations will be done at a rapid pace, says Railway Minister
- Kerala Catholic Bishops Conference to observe Aug 17 as 'Farmers Deception Day'
- Third year in a row RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani draws no salary
- PM lays foundation for redevelopment of 25 stations in Odisha
- Even Partition violence didn’t touch Nuh: Congress MP Deepender Hooda
- ‘We wait in Lok Sabha for him’: Congress attacks PM Modi over Manipur situation
- YS Jagan to visit flood affected areas from tomorrow
- "Balladeer" Gaddar passed away
- OpenAI to roll out 'huge set' of ChatGPT updates next week
- BJP’s Central team to intensify efforts to bring dissidents on one stage in poll-bound MP
Just In
Bangladesh: Dengue death toll exceeds 300, caseload nears 64k this year
Highlights
Bangladesh reported 10 more deaths and 2,495 dengue cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 303 and the total number of infections to 63,968, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.
Dhaka: Bangladesh reported 10 more deaths and 2,495 dengue cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 303 and the total number of infections to 63,968, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.
The South Asian country experienced its highest spike in dengue cases last month, with 43,854 new infections and 204 deaths, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the DGHS.
The June-September monsoon period is the season of dengue fever in Bangladesh, which is considered a high-risk nation prone to mosquito-borne diseases.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS