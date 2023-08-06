Bangladesh: Dengue death toll exceeds 300, caseload nears 64k this year

Dhaka: Bangladesh reported 10 more deaths and 2,495 dengue cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 303 and the total number of infections to 63,968, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The South Asian country experienced its highest spike in dengue cases last month, with 43,854 new infections and 204 deaths, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the DGHS.

The June-September monsoon period is the season of dengue fever in Bangladesh, which is considered a high-risk nation prone to mosquito-borne diseases.