Live
- Ram Pothineni’s ‘Skanda’ advance bookings on full swing
- Ashok Gehlot govt wasted five important years of Rajasthan's youth, deserves zero marks: PM Modi
- ‘Chandramukhi 2’ pre-release event highlights
- Nitish Kumar rules out return to NDA; BJP says won't take back even if he begs
- Newly-inducted C295 aircraft likely to take part in Air Force Day celebrations in Prayagraj
- PM Modi's WhatsApp community channel crosses 5mn followers mark in 6 days
- Leaked! Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Prices and Features
- AR Muragadoss join forces with Sivakarthikeyan for a massive project
- Sundeep Kishan’s new film gets a grand launch
- If voted to power, Cong will conduct caste census to ensure participation of OBCs, Dalits, tribals, women, says Rahul
Just In
Bangladesh dengue death toll exceeds 900
More than 900 people have died of dengue fever, out of 187,725 cases reported in Bangladesh so far this year, health department figures revealed.
Dhaka : More than 900 people have died of dengue fever, out of 187,725 cases reported in Bangladesh so far this year, health department figures revealed.
According to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health, the 909 deaths in total included 316 in September, 342 in August and 204 in July, reports Xinhua news agency.
According to the DGHS, 63,917 dengue cases were recorded so far in September, after 71,976 in August and 43,854 in July. The South Asian country recorded 16 more deaths and 3,008 more dengue infections in the last 24 hours.
The total number of recovered patients so far this year in the country stood at 176,346, said the DGHS. The June-September monsoon period is the season of dengue fever in Bangladesh, which is considered a high-risk country prone to the mosquito-borne disease.