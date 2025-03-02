Bangladesh: Officials from 25 cadres call for full-day absence from work today

Dhaka: The officials from 25 cadres of the Bangladesh Civil Service declared a strike on Sunday in protest against the suspension of government officers, according to local media reports.

The Inter-Cadre Discrimination Elimination Council in Bangladesh announced full-day work abstention in solidarity with the suspended government officers. These officials were suspended merely for expressing their opinions in their social media posts.

A press release issued by the organisation stated that the officials would stand in front of their offices wearing black badges and holding banners as a sign of protest, reports the country's leading newspaper, The Daily Star.

The organisation alleged that 13 officials from different cadres had been suspended for trivial matters, such as Facebook posts, but no action was taken against members of the administration cadre for similar activities.

"The administration cadre has exploited the discriminatory state system to suppress officials from the 25 other cadres," the organisation claimed.

Addressing a view exchange meeting with local media in Bangladesh on Saturday, Inter-State Council Coordinator Muhammad Mofizur Rahman said, "We are issuing a one-week ultimatum for the reinstatement of the officials who were suspended for expressing their personal opinions on social media."

Mofizur warned that if the matter is not resolved within the next week, they will announce further stricter programmes.

"We hope the concerned authorities will take necessary steps to address the matter," Mofizur said.

The council also raised 15-point proposals to address disparities among Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) cadres while speaking to the media persons.

Mofizur highlighted that the Public Administration Reform Commission was earlier presented with proposals from the 25 cadres for establishing profession-based ministries and abolishing the quota system for appointments to the post of deputy secretary.

As per the local media reports, earlier, the Public Administration Reform Commission prepared a report introducing a 50:50 quota for the admin cadre and the other cadres for the deputy secretary posts.

"If fully implemented, this report will undermine state reform efforts and strengthen administrative fascism," Mofizur said while speaking to the local media on Saturday.



