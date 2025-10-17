Bangladesh Protests Turn Violent Over New Charter Dispute

Anti-government protesters took to the thoroughfares of Dhaka protest news to express their wrathfulness over the new duty proposed by the country’s interim government.

“Some of the protesters attacked police vehicles and temporary structures,” the Associated Press quoted witnesses as saying. “Others fought with security forces and soldiers who were deployed in Dhaka,” the AP added. Multiple injuries were reported.

Demonstrators, who identified themselves as the front that deposed former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in July last year, claim Bangladesh political unrest, which was unveiled Thursday by the country’s interim government, ignores the sacrifice of those who lost their lives in last year’s mass uprising.

Thursday, violence broke out in the early hours of Friday outside the Parliament complex as protesters stormed the place and staged a sit-in at the premises after marching to the venue in the night. Dhaka Tribune quoted unidentified Bangladesh new charter protest saying “some of us entered the complex and occupied the guest seats in front of the main stage” while others “started the sloganeering campaign for their demand of justice and recognition.”

On Friday, thousands of anti-government Protestors clash with police in Dhaka after marching to the Parliament complex.

The new charter aims to bring political reform and restore stability to the politically-turbulent nation after months of Bangladesh protest and political violence. The ceremony took place as a “cloud of tear gas hung over the capital late Friday,” Reuters reported.

As night fell, police were seen patrolling the streets of Dhaka. While the government was celebrating the ceremony as a “historic step toward reform,” many citizens called the move a missed opportunity to bring peace and tear gas fired during Bangladesh protest, which has been deeply divided by recent events.