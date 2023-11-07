  • Menu
Bangladesh's inflation leaps to 9.93%

Bangladeshs inflation leaps to 9.93%
Highlights

Bangladesh's inflation rate hit 9.93 per cent in October, driven by both food and non-food prices, the latest official data showed.

Dhaka: Bangladesh's inflation rate hit 9.93 per cent in October, driven by both food and non-food prices, the latest official data showed.

Bangladesh's inflation increased to 9.93 per cent in October from 9.63 per cent in September, Xinhua news agency reported citing the data.

Food inflation increased to 12.56 per cent in October from 12.37 per cent the previous month.

Non-food items inflation increased to 8.30 per cent in October from 7.82 per cent in September.

According to the budget proposal, Bangladesh targets an average inflation rate of 6.5 per cent in the current fiscal year from July 2023 to June 2024.

