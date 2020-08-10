Biden leads Trump in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin: Poll

Washington: Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was leading US President Donald Trump in the two battleground states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, which the latter had won in the 2016 election, a new poll showed.

According to the CBS-YouGov poll released on Sunday, Biden had a 6 percentage point lead over Trump in both states, reports The Hill news website.

In Pennsylvania, Biden received 49 per cent to Trump's 43 per cent, while in Wisconsin, the former Vice President earned 48 per cent, compared with the President's 42 per cent.

A majority of voters in both states — 75 per cent in Pennsylvania and 76 per cent of Wisconsin — said they believe things in the US are going badly amid the COVID-19 pandemic and economic turmoil.

In both states, 47 per cent of voters said Biden would better handle the coronavirus crisis, compared with 37 per cent of voters in Pennsylvania and 32 per cent of voters in Wisconsin who said trump would do better.

Regarding the economy, Trump has an edge, as 46 per cent of Pennsylvania respondents and 47 per cent of Wisconsin respondents said he would better manage it.

In Pennsylvania, 45 per cent believe Biden would better manage the economy and in Wisconsin, 43 per cent agree.

The CBS-YouGov poll surveyed 1,009 registered voters in Wisconsin and 1,225 in Pennsylvania between August 4-7.