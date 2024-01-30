Live
- U19 Men's World Cup: Musheer Khan's 131, Pandey's 4-19 help India thrash New Zealand by 214 runs
- 'No document placed in house on ERCP': Raj LoP questions CM
- Farmers resume protest against Greater Noida authority, to ban entry of BJP leaders in villages
- Ex-Union minister Jaswant Singh's daughter-in-law killed, son injured in car crash
- Two held in Kalkaji Temple stage collapse incident
- BJP won Chandigarh mayoral elections by committing 'fraud in broad daylight', says Kejriwal
- BJP Coordination Committee meeting held over Lok Sabha elections
- Telangana Congress seeks applications for Lok Sabha tickets
- BJP sweeps Chandigarh mayoral polls; opposition allies cry foul, move high court
- Nagaland: Areca Nuts worth Rs 14.32 crores seized by Assam Rifles
Just In
Biden says he has decided how to respond to attack on US troops in Jordan
Highlights
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he has decided how to respond to a drone attack that killed U.S. service members in Jordan, but did not elaborate.
US. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he has decided how to respond to a drone attack that killed U.S. service members in Jordan, but did not elaborate.
Biden, speaking to reporters as he left the White House on a campaign trip to Florida, also said the United States does not need a wider war in the Middle East.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS