Birmingham stabbings: 1 killed and seven hurt

Birmingham: A knifeman who killed one man and wounded seven other people in a two-hour stabbing rampage across Birmingham city centre is being hunted by police.

The first stabbing was in Constitution Hill and the killer moved south, apparently attacking at random, officers said.

The stabbings did not appear terrorism related, gang related or connected to disorder, West Midlands Police said.

The force urged anyone with CCTV or mobile footage to contact officers.

Police said they were hunting a single suspect. One man died, another man and a woman suffered critical injuries, while five others received injuries which were not thought to be life-threatening.