Britain's GDP rises above pre-pandemic level for first time

London: The gross domestic product (GDP) in Britain is estimated to have grown by 0.9 per cent in November 2021, rising above its pre-Covid pandemic level in February 2020 for the first time by 0.7 per cent, the Office for National Statistics said.

Services, production and construction output all increased between October and November 2021, Xinhua news agency quoted the national statistical institute said in a newly-published report.

It added that services and construction output are both 1.3 percent above their pre-pandemic levels while production remains 2.6 per cent below.

Overall, British GDP grew by 1.1 per cent in the three months to November 2021, reflecting the strong performance of the services sector.

"Administrative and support service activities, human health and social work activities and transport and storage were the three largest contributors to the services sector growth," the institute said.

If there are no other data revisions, it added, quarterly GDP for October to December 2021 will either reach or surpass its pre-pandemic level in the fourth quarter of 2019, provided its monthly December 2021 estimate does not fall by more than 0.2 per cent.