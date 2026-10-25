Bus-truck crash kills at least 22 in southeastern Kenya

Nairobi: At least 22 people were killed and six others injured on Sunday morning following a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a truck along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway in southeastern Kenya.

Makueni County Commissioner Abdullahi Khalif confirmed that the crash, which involved a tipper truck and a bus carrying 45 passengers, occurred at about 7:45 am (0445 GMT) in the Kanga area.

Travelling from Nairobi toward Mombasa, the bus reportedly lost control while attempting to overtake a line of vehicles, skidded off course, and collided with the oncoming truck, Xinhua News Agency reported.

"Unfortunately, a total of 22 passengers from both vehicles have been confirmed dead, while six others injured have been admitted to hospital," Khalif said on the phone.

The official said the violent impact temporarily brought traffic to a standstill along the key transport corridor, drawing emergency responders and onlookers to the site.

According to reports, the bus was carrying passengers returning from a burial ceremony when it collided with the truck.

The corridor has witnessed several fatal accidents in recent weeks, including a multi-vehicle crash about two weeks ago that claimed 17 lives along the same route, heightening concerns over road safety.

The latest tragedy comes as the National Police Service and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) intensify nationwide public awareness campaigns targeting road users ahead of the December festive season.

According to the NTSA, roughly 4,000 Kenyans lose their lives in road accidents each year, despite ongoing safety initiatives led by both government and private-sector stakeholders.

In August, at least seven people were killed and 28 others injured after a minibus lost control and plunged down an escarpment in Maumba, eastern part of Kenya.

According to police and local residents, the accident occurred along the Kalamba-Kalembwani earth road.

According to police, the minibus was being driven by an unidentified motorist and carrying an unknown number of passengers when it veered off the road and plunged approximately 500 meters down the escarpment.

The police said six men and one woman died at the scene.



