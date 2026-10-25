- Kashmir Marathon: J&K L-G calls for nurturing local talent, promoting healthy living
- Europe Braces for Another Weekend of Unrest as Protests Turn Violent in Several Countries
- Trump Says US Could Strike Iran on Sunday, Keeps Door Open for ‘Big, Beautiful Deal’
- Obama tears into Trump over Iran war, tariffs and ‘grifter’ presidency at Ohio rally
- CM Yogi welcomes PM Modi, Rajnath Singh to Varanasi for 'Wings over Ganges' air show
- Congress govt committed to advocates’ welfare, protection: Ministers
- Ponnam lays foundation for Rs 3.22-crore Uppal bus terminal
- Govt medical colleges pip private institutions in MBBS 1st yr results
Bus-truck crash kills at least 22 in southeastern Kenya
In Short
Makueni County Commissioner Abdullahi Khalif confirmed that the crash, which involved a tipper truck and a bus carrying 45 passengers, occurred at about 7:45 am (0445 GMT) in the Kanga area.
Nairobi: At least 22 people were killed and six others injured on Sunday morning following a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a truck along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway in southeastern Kenya.
Makueni County Commissioner Abdullahi Khalif confirmed that the crash, which involved a tipper truck and a bus carrying 45 passengers, occurred at about 7:45 am (0445 GMT) in the Kanga area.
Travelling from Nairobi toward Mombasa, the bus reportedly lost control while attempting to overtake a line of vehicles, skidded off course, and collided with the oncoming truck, Xinhua News Agency reported.
"Unfortunately, a total of 22 passengers from both vehicles have been confirmed dead, while six others injured have been admitted to hospital," Khalif said on the phone.
The official said the violent impact temporarily brought traffic to a standstill along the key transport corridor, drawing emergency responders and onlookers to the site.
According to reports, the bus was carrying passengers returning from a burial ceremony when it collided with the truck.
The corridor has witnessed several fatal accidents in recent weeks, including a multi-vehicle crash about two weeks ago that claimed 17 lives along the same route, heightening concerns over road safety.
The latest tragedy comes as the National Police Service and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) intensify nationwide public awareness campaigns targeting road users ahead of the December festive season.
According to the NTSA, roughly 4,000 Kenyans lose their lives in road accidents each year, despite ongoing safety initiatives led by both government and private-sector stakeholders.
In August, at least seven people were killed and 28 others injured after a minibus lost control and plunged down an escarpment in Maumba, eastern part of Kenya.
According to police and local residents, the accident occurred along the Kalamba-Kalembwani earth road.
According to police, the minibus was being driven by an unidentified motorist and carrying an unknown number of passengers when it veered off the road and plunged approximately 500 meters down the escarpment.
The police said six men and one woman died at the scene.
Gujarat athletes win eight medals at Asian Para Games, including one gold
Fed policy, Q2 earnings, crude oil prices among key market triggers next week
Ranchi: Woman with four children threatens self-immolation at SSP’s residence, detained
Building 10,000 hostel rooms for students: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
LS Speaker Birla, Russian State Duma Speaker Volodin discuss expanding parliamentary cooperation
BRS Reviews Graduate Voter Registration Drive
PM Modi witnesses IAF's 'Wings Over Ganges' air show in Varanasi
PM Modi inaugurates new garment manufacturing facility in Varanasi, interacts with workers
Govt to hold a meeting on drought situation with opposition and farmers: Minister
PM Modi to visit Odisha today, inaugurate RBI data centre in Khordha