Cambodia expects up to 7.5 million foreign tourists in 2025

Phnom Penh: Cambodia is projected to attract up to 7.5 million international tourists in 2025, Tourism Minister Huot Hak said on Wednesday.

The Southeast Asian nation received 6.7 million foreign visitors in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 23 per cent, he said, adding that the country earned a gross revenue of $3.63 billion from the tourism industry last year, a year-on-year rise of 18 per cent.

"For 2025, we hope the number of international tourists to Cambodia will increase to between 7.2 million and 7.5 million," he said in a speech during the opening ceremony of the Ministry of Tourism's annual conference.

Tourism is one of four pillars supporting Cambodia's economy, in addition to garment export, agriculture, and real estate and construction.

The tourism sector contributed about 9.4 per cent to the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024, up from 7.5 per cent in the year before, said a Ministry of Tourism report, adding that the sector has created 510,000 direct jobs.

The top five arrival markets last year were Thailand, Vietnam, China, Laos, and the United States.

The country has four UNESCO-listed world heritage sites, namely the Angkor Archaeological Park in the northwest Siem Reap province, the Temple Zone of Sambor Prei Kuk in the central Kampong Thom province, and the Temple of Preah Vihear and the Koh Ker archaeological site in the northwest Preah Vihear province.

Besides, it has a pristine coastline stretching a length of about 450 km in four southwest provinces of Sihanoukville, Kampot, Kep, and Koh Kong.

Cambodia, often referred to as the 'Kingdom of Wonder', is a Southeast Asian nation known for its rich history, stunning temples, and warm hospitality. With its ancient archaeological sites, vibrant cities, and beautiful landscapes, Cambodia offers a truly unique and enriching travel experience.