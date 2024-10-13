Canada: Mysterious white blobs wash up on beaches

Live
Mysterious white blobs have been washing up on Newfoundland's beaches in Canada, prompting an investigation.
New Delhi: Mysterious white blobs have been washing up on Newfoundland's beaches in Canada, prompting an investigation.
A local resident described the blobs as "doughy, like poorly baked bread" with a strong smell similar to vegetable oil, as reported by BBC.
Since early September, beachgoers in the Canadian province have been reporting sightings of the unusual substance. Authorities have been trying to determine its origin and composition.
Environment and Climate Change Canada ruled out petroleum-based sources, while Fisheries and Oceans Canada's marine ecologist confirmed no biological or sea sponge origin of the sighted substance.
