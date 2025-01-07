Canada PM Trudeau quits

Ottawa: Canada's Justin Trudeau on Monday said he would step down from the helm of the ruling Liberal Party, but will stay on as Prime Minis-ter until a new leader is selected.

"I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister after the party selects its next leader through a robust .. process," he said during a Monday press conference.

"I cannot be the one to carry the liberal standard into the next election." He added that the Canadian parliament will be prorogued until March. Domestic press had reported he was expected to announce his resignation before a key na-tional caucus meeting on Wednesday.