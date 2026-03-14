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CENTCOM Confirms KC-135 Tanker Crash

  • Created On:  14 March 2026 10:30 AM IST
CENTCOM Confirms KC-135 Tanker Crash
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In a rare admission of operational loss, U.S. Central Command confirmed that six crew members died when a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker crashed in western Iraq on March 12. The aircraft was supporting "Operation Epic Fury" by refueling fighter jets mid-air.

Initial investigations suggest the crash was not caused by hostile fire but rather a mid-air incident involving a second aircraft, which managed to land safely despite losing a portion of its tail. This loss highlights the immense strain on the aging U.S. tanker fleet, which has been flying near-constant missions to keep the air campaign over Iran sustainable.

The tanker was on a critical refueling mission for fighter jets engaged in the air campaign over Iran. While enemy fire has been ruled out, the incident underscores the immense mechanical and human strain placed on U.S. assets as the air war enters its fourth week of high-intensity operations.

Tags

KC-135 Stratotanker crashCENTCOMOperation Epic FuryUS military casualtiesIraqAerial refueling
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