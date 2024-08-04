China: 4 killed, 23 missing in flash flood, mudslide

Live
Four people were killed and 23 others remained missing after a flash flood and mudslide struck the city of Kangding in southwest China's Sichuan Province, local authorities said on Sunday.
Beijing: Four people were killed and 23 others remained missing after a flash flood and mudslide struck the city of Kangding in southwest China's Sichuan Province, local authorities said on Sunday.
The disaster took place at about 3.30 a.m. on Saturday in Kangding, the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, toppling a tunnel bridge and destroying homes in Ridi village, Xinhua news agency reported.
Sixteen individuals were hospitalised for medical treatment, with four having been discharged and 12 remaining in hospital without any life-threatening risks, according to a press conference held early Sunday by the local rescue headquarters.
The collapse of the bridge between tunnels resulted in the plummeting of four vehicles, with one individual rescued and hospitalised, while 10 others were among the missing, the headquarters said.
Local authorities have organised a full-scale rescue operation after the disaster, with 1,448 rescuers deployed so far. The relocation and resettlement of 939 affected residents have been completed.
The village is located in a valley at an altitude of 1,300 meters above sea level, while the mountains nearby are over 5,000 meters above sea level.
A local official told Xinhua that villagers were notified to evacuate 10 minutes before the mudslide arrived after the local river chief found the river water had become muddy amid heavy rain.