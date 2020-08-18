China braces for heavy rain from typhoon Higos

Beijing: Typhoon Higos is expected to bring torrential rain to regions in southern China in the following days, the Met Department said on Tuesday.

A tropical depression in the northeast of the South China Sea intensified into a typhoon at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the meteorological department of Hainan province.

The typhoon will land in coastal areas ranging from the western part of Guangdong to the northeastern part of Hainan on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Provinces of Hainan, Guangdong, Yunnan and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region will have torrential rains starting from Wednesday.

The emergency management department of Hainan has issued a typhoon alert, warning that fishing boats and other vessels should return to harbours.

Meteorologists also alerted relevant areas to take preventive measures and guard against secondary disasters.

Tourists are advised not to go out when heavy rain and gales hit the areas.