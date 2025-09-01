Live
- U.S. Tourist Spots Court Canadian Visitors After Slow Season
- China, Russia, and India Leaders Emphasize Cooperation in Message Addressed to Trump
- Afghanistan Earthquake Live: At Least 800 Dead, Survivors Report Loss in Every Home
- Kolkata Zoo land can't be used for commercial purposes: Calcutta High Court
- Trump's anti-India tirade on trade overlooks key facts
- Yudh Abhyas 2025: Indian contingent to train with US forces in Alaska till Sep 14
- Delhi CM clears decks for project to bring electricity from Rajasthan
- Samsung India Set to Transform Patient-Centric Imaging with New Mobile CT Technologies Portfolio
- Max Healthcare Foundation Expands Max Medical Scholarship to Fund Education of 100 Meritorious MBBS Students in its 3rd Year
- Sprite Brings A Zesty Twist With New Tvc ‘Spicy Ko De Sprite Ka Tadka’ Featuring Sharvari And Sunil Grover
China, Russia, and India Leaders Emphasize Cooperation in Message Addressed to Trump
Although there are still many issues to be resolved but the summit also highlights the difficulties of Washington's attempts to change the rules of world governance.
Leaders of China, Russia and India met Monday in Tianjin for a summit of the SCO in a display of solidarity. Chinese Presidency Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as Russian president Vladimir Putin held hands during the summit to show their dedication to a stronger China Russia India cooperation. The gesture is interpreted as a collective signal for U.S. President Donald Trump in highlighting the difficulties that his unconventional strategy for international diplomacy.
While the summit was unable to produce any significant policy changes, leaders pledge unity appearance highlighted their shared message to Trump. The gathering was attended by a variety of region leaders like Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Belarus, and Central Asian and Caucasus states. Analysts see the outcome of the summit as a strategic alignment between these countries, which suggests an unifying front in opposition to President Trump's foreign policies.
Australian think-tank the Lowy Institute’s Michael Fullilove suggested the summit could be quite momentous. He pointed out that President Trump's gentle attitude towards Russian president Vladimir Putin has failed to remove India Russia China relations. In contrast, Fullilove noted that President Trump's more aggressive attitude toward Indian PM Narendra Modi has inadvertently strengthened India's relations to Russia as well as China.
The Tianjin summit's outcome is likely to alter the geopolitical sphere especially in the area of U.S. foreign policy. The growing trilateral cooperation statement may pose new issues that could be a challenge for and the United States as it navigates its international relationships.