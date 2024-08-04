China urges continuous flood control efforts as rainfall persists

Live
China's Ministry of Emergency Management on Sunday called on authorities to stay on guard against floods as significant rainfall is forecast to continue in certain areas in the coming days.
Beijing: China's Ministry of Emergency Management on Sunday called on authorities to stay on guard against floods as significant rainfall is forecast to continue in certain areas in the coming days.
While the overall precipitation in the country will weaken over the next three days, measurable rainfall is still expected in the northeastern region, the Yellow River and Huaihe River basins, and southwest China's Yunnan Province, according to the ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.
The flood control situation remains challenging, it said, noting that water levels remain above the warning marks in the Liaohe River and a section of the Songhuajiang River, both of which are in the northeast.
Relevant departments and industries should fulfil their responsibilities, overcome fatigue and weariness, and continue to inspect and protect risky embankment sections, according to the ministry.
It urged maintaining vigilance against secondary disasters caused by heavy downpours and flooding, demanding stronger safety management of water-side scenic spots and main roads near mountain slopes and cliffs. It called for relevant personnel to learn from local incidents, such as road and bridge collapses that resulted in casualties.
Four people had been killed and 23 others remained missing as of 11 p.m. Saturday after a flash flood and mudslide struck the city of Kangding in southwest China's Sichuan Province at about 3.30 a.m. Saturday, toppling a tunnel bridge and destroying homes in a village, according to local authorities.
According to the ministry, a large unmanned aerial vehicle has been dispatched to the disaster-stricken area in Kangding to provide reconnaissance and communications support.
Along with the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters, the ministry held joint discussions with meteorological, water resources and natural resources authorities on Sunday and arranged flood control work in such key regions as Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Hunan and Sichuan via video.
The ministry also called for intensified drainage and epidemic prevention work as well as faster post-disaster construction.