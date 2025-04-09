China vows to fight 'to the end' over US Tariffs

Beijing/Washington: The US and China headed to a full-blown trade war Tuesday with Beijing vowing to fight America's "blackmail" to the end and retaliate against Donald Trump's threat to impose an additional 50 per cent tariff. If Trump executes the additional tariff, the total tariffs on goods imported into the United States from China would be 104 per cent. China is ready to fight to the end if the United States is bent on waging a tariff war or trade war, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said responding to Trump's threat to impose an additional 50 per cent tariff on Chinese imports.