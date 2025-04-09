  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > International

China vows to fight 'to the end' over US Tariffs

China vows to fight to the end over US Tariffs
x
Highlights

Beijing/Washington: The US and China headed to a full-blown trade war Tuesday with Beijing vowing to fight America's "blackmail" to the end and...

Beijing/Washington: The US and China headed to a full-blown trade war Tuesday with Beijing vowing to fight America's "blackmail" to the end and retaliate against Donald Trump's threat to impose an additional 50 per cent tariff. If Trump executes the additional tariff, the total tariffs on goods imported into the United States from China would be 104 per cent. China is ready to fight to the end if the United States is bent on waging a tariff war or trade war, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said responding to Trump's threat to impose an additional 50 per cent tariff on Chinese imports.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick