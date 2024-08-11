Live
- Delimitation, Assembly polls and then statehood: J&K L-G
- Punjab's hockey players return to Amritsar after winning Olympic bronze
- Kenyan police launch manhunt for Al-Shabab militants after attack in border region
- 'Pitches were tough to play against spinners', says DK on Kohli's dismissals in SL ODIs
- Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announces plans for new airports in AP and Telangana
- Tungabhadra Dam Gate Failure Triggers Massive Water Release, Villages on Alert
- Vishnu Manchu donates ₹10 Lakhs to support underprivileged artists on daughter’s b’day
- Bengal BJP chief writes to JP Nadda, seeks intervention in bringing justice to doctor’s murder
- Can diabetes raise risk of uterine fibroids in women?
- ‘AAY’ is a film rooted in Godavari culture: Narne Nithiin
Just In
China's Sichuan evacuates 80,000 people amid heavy rain
More than 80,000 people have been evacuated in southwest China's Sichuan Province amid the most recent rainstorms to hit the region, local authorities said on Sunday.
Beijing: More than 80,000 people have been evacuated in southwest China's Sichuan Province amid the most recent rainstorms to hit the region, local authorities said on Sunday.
Heavy rain have battered several of Sichuan's cities and prefectures since Friday, triggering flash floods and destroying homes, according to the province's emergency management authorities, Xinhua news agency reported.
No casualties have yet been reported as a result of the latest rainstorms.
Local authorities have enhanced spot checks, patrols and monitoring work to guard against rain-triggered secondary disasters, informing precautionary decisions to evacuate locals from flood-prone areas.
Intense rain on August 3 unleashed a flash flood and mudslide in the city of Kangding, Sichuan, in which 27 people have been reported dead or missing.