Chinese billionaire Jack Ma in Kathmandu

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma arrived in Kathmandu on Tuesday on a surprise visit to Nepal.

Director General of the Immigration Department, Jhalakram Adhikari confirmed the Alibaba founder's arrival, adding that he came on board a Boeing 376 chartered flight.

During immigration, the billionaire said that he arrived in the Nepal capital via Japan.

Teknath Situala, spokesperson at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport, said that seven other Chinese people are accompanying Jack Ma.

According to sources, he is supposed to meet Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal during his stay in Kathmandu.

