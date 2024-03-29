Chinese companies suspend work on Dasu, Diamer-Bhasha dams in Pakistan after suicide attack

Peshawar: After Tarbela Dam, Chinese companies have also suspended civil work on the Dasu and Diamer-Bhasha Dams, local media reported.

Five Chinese engineers working on the Dasu Dam perished when an explosive-laden vehicle hit the bus they were travelling in on the Karakoram Highway in the Bisham area on Tuesday.

Approximately, 991 Chinese engineers working on both projects have stopped operations. Local staff of both projects have been directed to stay home till further orders, The News reported.

However, the Chinese engineers are still working on the Mohmand Dam in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chinese company stopped work on Dasu Dam and local staff was asked to stay at home. Around 741 Chinese and 6,000 locals are working on the 4,320 MW Dasu Dam in District Upper Kohistan.

The Chinese company had also stopped work on the Diamer-Bhasha Dam (DBD). The Diamer-Bhasha Dam would produce 4,800 MW of electricity through hydropower generation.

An official of Mohmand Dam said that 250 Chinese continue to work on the Mohmand Dam and they have not stopped work.

"Chinese workers have shown satisfaction over the security situation in the project area and they are working on the site," he said.

Once completed, the Mohmand Dam will generate 740 MWs of hydroelectricity, irrigate 15,100 acres of land and control floods downstream, The News reported.