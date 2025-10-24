Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit South Korea for APEC Summit

Beijing: At the invitation of President Lee Jae-myung of the Republic of Korea (ROK), Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Gyeongju and pay a state visit to the ROK from October 30 to November 1, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Friday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a daily news briefing that APEC is the most important economic cooperation mechanism in the Asia-Pacific region, and President Xi's attendance reflects China's high regard for economic cooperation in the region, Xinhua News Agency reported.

According to Guo, President Xi will deliver important speeches and have bilateral meetings with leaders of relevant countries.

"China is willing to work with all parties to contribute to promoting regional cooperation and boosting economic growth in the Asia-Pacific region, and jointly build an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future," said the spokesperson.

Regarding President Xi's state visit to the ROK, Guo said that China and the ROK are close neighbours and cooperative partners. China attaches importance to China-ROK relations and maintains stability and continuity in its policy toward the ROK, he added.

This visit is President Xi's first state visit to the ROK in 11 years and also the first meeting between the heads of state of China and the ROK since President Lee took office, he said.

"China is willing to work with the ROK to uphold the original aspiration of establishing diplomatic relations, adhere to the principle of good-neighbourliness, friendship, mutual benefit and win-win results, and promote the continuous development of the China-ROK strategic cooperative partnership," Guo said.

On Thursday, South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok expressed hope that the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit will be successful, with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping expected to meet on the sidelines, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Kim made the remarks as he inspected the venue of the APEC summit, scheduled for October 31 and November 1, in the southeastern city of Gyeongju.

“As it has been decided that the US and Chinese leaders will participate, I think that in itself opens the possibility of a successful summit,” Kim told reporters.



